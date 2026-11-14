Seventy-six-year-old Kyriacos Tsimillis was on Saturday elected leader of the Ecologists’ Movement, as the party held its first party conference since losing all its seats at May’s parliamentary election.

Tsimillis won 72 per cent of the members’ votes, with his opponent, Katerina Hadjistylli, winning the remaining 28 per cent.

Elena Limbouri Kozakou was elected the party’s deputy leader, while Oz Karahan was named the party’s third in command.

Born in Nicosia in 1950, Tsimillis was a chemist by trade, and served as a Nicosia city councillor between 2017 and 2024.