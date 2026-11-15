The police have launched an investigation into what they believe to be a case of premeditated murder after a woman was found dead in a Nicosia flat, and another was found seriously injured at a nearby crossroads.

According to the police, they were informed at around 11.30pm on Saturday that a woman had been found at the intersection of Nicosia’s Grivas Digenis and Larnaca Avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that she had suffered what was descibred as “injuries to her neck and back”.

She was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where she underwent surgery, and where she remains in a critical condition.

Further examinations in the area revealed bloodstains outside a nearby block of flats, with the pattern of the stains leading the police to one of the flats inside.

Inside, they found another woman, who was unconscious and had also suffered from what was described as “neck and head injuries”. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed that the woman who died is a 44-year-old Vietnamese national. The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.