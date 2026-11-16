Police seized about 18.5kg of cannabis from the luggage of a 24-year-old British national who arrived at Larnaca airport on Monday morning.

Customs officers discovered drugs in 34 plastic packages within the passenger’s travel bag, acting on intelligence from the drugs squad Ykan.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of illegally importing and possessing drugs, having arrived at Larnaca from Bangkok by way of Doha as well as intent to supply.

Police investigations into the case are continuing.