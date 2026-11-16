Christmas trees will be on sale to the to the public as of on Wednesday, November 25, with sales continuing until Friday, December 18, the forestry department said on Monday.

Trees will be available at 10 forestry stations across Cyprus, including Athalassa, Larnaca, Dhekelia, Fassouri, Limassol, Parekklisia, Paphos, Gialia, Panagia and Platania.

The department said the trees come from the thinning of forest plantations, a practice aimed at improving growing conditions and reducing competition between trees.

It warned that cutting down, possessing or transporting Christmas trees without permission is an offence under the Forestry Law.

Offenders face a fine of up to €5,000, up to one year in prison, or both.

Sales will take place on weekdays only, from 8am to 2.30pm.

Trees will be available at Athalassa Forest Station (Tel: 22 403749), Larnaca Forest Station (Tel: 24 818108), Dhekelia Forest Station (Tel: 24 723432), Fassouri Forest Station (Tel: 25 952120), Limassol Forest Station (Tel: 25 872306), Parekklisia Forest Station (Tel: 25 636010), Paphos/Geroskipou Forest Station (Tel: 26 306266), Gialia Forest Station (Tel: 26 812730), Panagia Forest Station (Tel: 26 817416) and Platania Forest Station (Tel: 22 608512).