Syprodat seeks electricity cost relief and protection for primary homes

The Cyprus Borrowers Protection Association (Syprodat) on Monday called on the government to introduce targeted measures to ease the cost-of-living burden, warning that persistent inflation, pressure from bank interest rates and higher electricity bills are making life increasingly difficult for households and small businesses.

In a statement, the association said rising living costs, combined with borrowers’ existing financial commitments, were putting growing pressure on the ability of households to meet their everyday expenses.

“The continuing rise in prices, pressure on bank interest rates and the new burden on electricity bills are creating an increasingly difficult environment for Cypriot households and small and medium-sized businesses,” Syprodat said.

The association called for immediate government action, with particular emphasis on relieving vulnerable households of higher electricity costs, providing support to borrowers and protecting primary residences.

It also urged the authorities to reduce the burden of fuel and essential living costs, while strengthening assistance for low-income pensioners, workers and families.

Syprodat said measures should be carefully targeted to strengthen purchasing power and reduce social inequalities, arguing that households under financial pressure needed more than general assurances about the state of the economy.

“Borrowers continue to be tested by their loan obligations, while higher prices for fuel, food and energy are restricting citizens’ purchasing power on a daily basis,” the association said.

Its intervention comes amid renewed concerns over the cost of living, with Cyprus’ annual inflation rate estimated to have climbed to 5.4 per cent in October, placing the country among the European Union’s higher-inflation economies.

According to Eurostat’s flash estimate, euro area inflation reached 4 per cent in October, up from 3.8 per cent in September, leaving Cyprus 1.4 percentage points above the euro area average.

The island’s estimated monthly inflation rate was 0.2 per cent.

Among EU member states, Lithuania recorded the highest annual inflation at 6.1 per cent, followed by Bulgaria at 6 per cent, while Greece and Italy were both at 5.6 per cent.

The October figures represent a further challenge for households already dealing with the cost of borrowing and comparatively limited returns on savings.

Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) figures published last week showed that interest rates on household deposits in Cyprus remained below euro area levels in September 2026.

The average rate on household deposits with a maturity of up to one year stood at 1.62 per cent in Cyprus, compared with 2.33 per cent across the euro area.

Businesses faced a similar gap, with average interest rates on new term deposits offered to non-financial corporations reaching 1.70 per cent in Cyprus, against 2.46 per cent in the euro area.

Borrowing costs were also lower than the euro area average for new housing loans, with banks charging households an average rate of 3.24 per cent in Cyprus, compared with 3.64 per cent across the bloc.

However, Syprodat’s concerns extend beyond borrowing costs, with the association arguing that the combined effect of loan repayments and higher everyday expenses is making it harder for households to maintain their standard of living.

“Positive economic indicators are not enough when citizens are struggling to meet their basic obligations,” it said.

The association added that household support, protection for vulnerable groups and a decent standard of living should be at the forefront of government policy.

Cyprus’ economy recently received a major vote of confidence after Fitch Ratings upgraded the country’s long-term credit rating to A from A-.

However, the improvement in its public finances and growth prospects has yet to fully translate into a sense of economic security among households facing persistent living costs.

Consequently, Syprodat’s appeal places renewed focus on the need for measures that address the pressures facing borrowers and lower-income households, particularly as energy, food, fuel and housing costs continue to weigh on family budgets.