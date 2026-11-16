Limassol Criminal Court on Monday adjourned proceedings in the premeditated murder case of 49-year-old businessman Stavros Demosthenous, following a request by the defence after the death of one of the defendants’ fathers.

The three defendants, a 31-year-old man and two 28-year-olds, appeared before the court on Monday morning, when proceedings were expected to continue with the submission of evidence by the investigating officer.

However, a lawyer representing one of the defendants requested an adjournment following the death of his client’s father, who was also a witness in the case, in a recent road accident.

Both the prosecution and the court expressed their condolences, and the request was granted.

The court scheduled the next hearing for November 18 at 9am.

Demosthenous, a former chairman of Karmiotissa FC, was shot dead on October 17, 2025, in Ayios Athanasios while travelling in his Rolls-Royce, driven by his 18-year-old son.

According to the prosecution, the 31-year-old defendant allegedly drove the van from which the fatal shots were fired.

One of the 28-year-olds is accused of being the gunman, while the other allegedly drove the getaway car used by the attackers after they abandoned a motorcycle.