French actor Gérard Depardieu on Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims.

In a statement, Depardieu said he had often used “vulgar, sexually suggestive humour” on set and now realized “there is a line between cheekiness and offence”.

He said he offered “his deepest and most sincere apologies to all those who may have suffered as a result”, adding that he had chosen to pull his appeal as he had “come to realise that I belonged to a world that no longer exists”.

Depardieu – a towering figure in French cinema, who starred in more than 200 films over five decades, including Green Card, The Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac – was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in May 2025.

He received an 18-month suspended sentence, with the judge saying he appeared not to have grasped the “traumatic” impact of his behaviour.

Depardieu still faces the prospect of a trial for allegedly raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. He denies guilt.