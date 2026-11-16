Lidl Cyprus emerged as the most awarded company at this year’s Cyprus Responsible Business Awards, securing 22 distinctions for its sustainability, environmental and social initiatives, including one platinum, 11 gold, four silver and six bronze awards.

The company said the awards recognised projects spanning waste management, the circular economy, humanitarian assistance, education, health and safety, and employee welfare, reflecting its approach to responsible business practices.

Its platinum award was presented for its partnership with the Cyprus Red Cross Society through the Immediate Humanitarian Support and Crisis Management initiative.

Among its 11 gold awards, Lidl Cyprus was recognised for its Landfill Diversion: Circular Management and 100 per cent Waste Recovery project in the waste management category, as well as its Sustainable Pallet Loop and Rethink, Repurpose, ReValue programmes, both in the zero-waste category.

The latter initiative focuses on the full utilisation of non-food items by finding new markets for products that might otherwise go unused.

The company also received gold recognition for Project Zero, its volunteering initiative for cleaner coasts and seas, developed in collaboration with the AKTI Project and Research Centre.

Its sustainable logistics programme, Filling the Trucks, Emptying Our Footprint, was also among the gold award winners.

Two further gold awards recognised joint initiatives with the Hope For Children CRC Policy Center aimed at reducing inequalities and protecting children’s rights.

Lidl Cyprus also received gold for its longstanding support of the Cyprus Anticancer Society’s programmes, as well as for the Food Academy for Kids, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth.

The company’s Lidl UP: Learn and Work programme was recognised in the education category, while its volunteering policy also received a gold award.

The four silver awards covered its AutoDispo algorithmic demand forecasting system for supply-chain management, its collaboration with local communities and the state on the Food Academy for Kids, and its digital innovation initiatives in health and safety.

The fourth silver award recognised the company’s corporate responsibility report, entitled Rethinking Sustainability – Rebuilding our Home.

Lidl Cyprus also secured six bronze awards, including two for its youth entrepreneurship education programme mind REset, which is run in collaboration with Junior Achievement Cyprus.

Its Lidl UP: Trainee Area Manager programme and its equal treatment policy, supported by anti-discrimination videos for employees under the #teamLidl initiative, also received bronze awards.

The remaining two bronze distinctions went to the company’s two-day Lidl Wellness Camp, which focuses on health and wellbeing.

“Rising to the top of the awards with a total of 22 distinctions fills us with pride, but above all, with a deep sense of responsibility,” said Vasilis Lagogiannis, general manager of Lidl Cyprus.

“This leading position confirms that, for us, responsibility is not a matter of isolated actions, but an integrated strategy that permeates our entire operation,” he added.

“This success belongs first and foremost to our people at #teamLidl, across our 22 stores, our logistics centre and our offices, who turn our vision into daily practice,” Lagogiannis continued.

Lidl Cyprus also supported this year’s awards as a sponsor, contributing to efforts to promote responsible business practices across the country.

Finally, the company said it remained committed to creating long-term value for Cypriot society and the environment.