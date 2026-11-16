Teachers’ union Poed will not attend a scheduled meeting with Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Monday, insisting that changes must be made to the proposed new teacher appointment system and warning of further action.

In a letter to the minister, shared with the media, Poed said it disagreed with key provisions of the proposal and called for changes to ensure the system is fair and can work smoothly.

The union warned that implementing the plan in its current form could lead to hundreds of teachers already working in public schools losing their jobs.

It also said the proposal would increase job insecurity and leave many teachers uncertain about their future and chances of securing permanent positions.

Poed argued that the problems would affect both current candidates seeking appointments and younger generations of teachers, potentially undermining the entire system.

The union said it would be willing to meet Michaelidou if she first confirmed that she was prepared to reconsider and amend the disputed provisions.

It stressed that dialogue should not be a formality to justify a decision that had already been made.

It also noted that questions raised during previous meetings remained unanswered.

Poed’s board said it was waiting for the minister to clarify whether she intended to revise the proposal before a new meeting could be arranged.

The letter, signed by Poed president Myria Vasileiou and general secretary Charis Charalambous, warned that if the ministry maintained its position, the union would respond with further action.