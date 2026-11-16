Police investigating the murder of a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman in Nicosia are focusing on a specific suspect, as they examine CCTV footage and await the account of a second woman who survived the knife attack.

The survivor remains in a serious but stable condition in the intensive care unit at Nicosia general hospital, where she is under police guard.

Investigators had hoped to take a statement from her tonight, but doctors have yet to confirm when she will be fit to speak, with medication currently making it unlikely.

Her testimony is considered crucial to establishing the course of events inside the flat in Ayios Antonios.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding streets, alongside evidence recovered from the apartment.

Several security cameras in the area are old, potentially affecting the quality of the recordings, although investigators have not ruled out obtaining footage showing the attacker’s face.

The knife believed to have been used in the attack has yet to be recovered.

Money reportedly belonging to the two women was found inside the flat, potentially weakening the possibility that robbery was the motive, although police have not ruled it out.

Investigators also recovered items that suggest the property was operating as a brothel under the front of a supposed massage parlour

A post-mortem examination found that the 44-year-old died from blood loss following multiple cuts to her neck.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said the authorities were examining all available evidence and that it was too early to draw concrete conclusions.

He confirmed that the deceased woman had been residing in Cyprus illegally, while the surviving woman held a work permit but had no declared employer.

The investigation began at around 11.30pm on Saturday, when police were alerted to an injured woman at the junction of Grivas Digenis and Larnaca avenues.

Officers found the second woman with wounds to her neck and back, whereupon she was taken to Nicosia general hospital, where she underwent surgery.

A subsequent search of the area uncovered bloodstains leading from outside a nearby block of flats to an apartment.

Inside, officers found the 44-year-old unconscious on the floor where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nicosia CID is investigating a case as both premeditated murder and attempted murder.