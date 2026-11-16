Ronald McDonald House Cyprus hosts evening dedicated to families staying together

When a child needs to be hospitalised, their whole family is faced with difficult and often unpredictable consequences. At times like these, the family’s presence is more important than ever. It is precisely this need that the Ronald McDonald House Cyprus aims to meet, by offering families of hospitalised children a place of hospitality, care and tranquillity.

With the aim of highlighting and supporting this important cause, a special evening dedicated to the work of the Ronald McDonald House was held on November 5, 2026 at the Royal Hall in Nicosia. The event brought together people who share the same compassion and desire to support families facing hardship, reminding us that even a single act of generosity can make a real difference to their lives.

The event took place under the patronage of the Deputy Minister for Social Welfare, Tina Pavlou, who honoured the evening with her presence. The event was attended by friends, supporters, sponsors, representatives of companies and partner organisations, as well as people who have consistently supported the work of Ronald McDonald House Cyprus, confirming through their presence their commitment to the common cause: keeping families together, where they need us most.

Opening remarks were made by Deputy Minister for Social Welfare Pavlou, and the Chair of the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Cyprus, Elena Andreou, who spoke of the importance of the organisation’s mission and the support it provides to families in need.

In her welcoming address, Pavlou, spoke about the purpose, mission and important social work carried out by the Ronald McDonald House Cyprus, emphasising the importance of supporting families with children who are in hospital. At the same time, she shared with those present, with great emotion and sincerity, her personal experience of staying at a similar shelter abroad, conveying in a first-hand account the value and significance of this support for families facing difficult times.

In her own address, Chair Andreou highlighted the role of solidarity in the NGO’s mission. “This project could not have become a reality without the long-standing support of companies, private individuals, foundations and associations who believed in our vision and continue to stand by us,” she noted.

“These partnerships demonstrate in practice that when we join forces for a common cause, we can offer meaningful support, security and hope to the families who need us.”

The evening concluded with a performance by the popular artist Hovig, whose music lifted the mood and filled the audience with joy and positive energy. His presence lent a more festive air to the event, transforming it into a special musical occasion, with love and generosity as its common thread

Because, ultimately, behind every family we host, there is a story, a struggle, a hope. And throughout this journey, the fact that a family can remain together is not merely a convenience. It is an invaluable source of strength for the child and their loved ones. This is the essence and the greatest value of the work carried out by Ronald McDonald House Cyprus: to ensure that, even in the most difficult moments, families can stay together.

About the Ronald McDonald House Cyprus

The Ronald McDonald House is a non-profit organisation operating in more than 65 countries worldwide, offering programmes that directly improve children’s health and wellbeing.

It was founded in Cyprus in 2014, with its headquarters in Nicosia, with the vision of improving the lives of families with children who are ill, by offering them support wherever and whenever they need it. In 2022, the first Ronald McDonald House opened its doors; to date, it has provided free accommodation to more than 1,000 families and offered over 13,000 overnight stays.

The Ronald McDonald House Cyprus works tirelessly to keep families together during difficult times, offering them a safe and welcoming environment. At the same time, in collaboration with other Ronald McDonald House branches worldwide, it provides free accommodation abroad, enabling families to stay by their child’s side for the duration of their hospital stay.

The Ronald McDonald House Cyprus is here to offer hope, comfort and support to families in need.

For further information, please visit the official website of the Ronald McDonald House Cyprus here.