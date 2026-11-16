Scores of Bahrainis, mostly Shi’ite clerics according to a rights group, have been sentenced to life in prison on charges of colluding with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to undermine the state, the prosecution said on Monday.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said 64 defendants had been sentenced to life and five others to 15 years in prison. It said 60 of the defendants were Shi’ite clerics.

Bahrain, a Shi’ite-majority country ruled by a Sunni Muslim family and home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, has long been anxious about Iranian influence.

After Tehran began attacking Bahrain this year in response to the US-Israeli war on Iran, Bahrain accused it of fostering sedition, and launched a crackdown on Shi’ite clerics.

Iran has previously rejected Bahraini accusations of interference in its internal affairs.

Between May and June, authorities arrested more than 50 clerics and religious orators, accusing them of trying to incite rebellion and overthrow the ruling order with help from Iran’s dominant Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Reuters reported this month.

“We are confronting an ideology that demands obedience to Iran’s leadership above Bahrain’s sovereign authority,” Lieutenant General Tariq Al Hassan, head of Bahrain’s Public Security Agency, said at the time.

The High Criminal Court convicted all the defendants, some of whom were tried in absentia, of establishing and running a terrorist group linked to the IRGC that sought to overthrow the government, the prosecution said.

It accused them of raising funds without authorisation and using mosques, religious sermons and charitable and educational institutions to promote allegiance to Iran’s supreme leader.

Some defendants were fined 100,000 Bahraini dinars ($265,000), and the court ordered the confiscation of more than 8 million Bahraini dinars ($21 million) for charitable purposes.