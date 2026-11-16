Trade unions and the labour ministry have disagreed over whether an increase in life expectancy should automatically lead to a higher retirement age, during a meeting of the labour advisory board on Monday.

Union representatives argued that any change in life expectancy should trigger social dialogue rather than an automatic increase in the retirement age.

The ministry, however, maintains that existing legislation links the two and requires only technical arrangements to put the change into effect.

SEK general secretary Andreas Matsas said there was a mistaken impression that a rise in life expectancy would automatically raise the retirement age.

He stressed that the law provides for discussions to begin if there is a significant change in life expectancy.

Labour Minister Marinos Moushiouttas said the provision was agreed in 2013 and that the government would follow the law.

A ministry representative insisted that the legislation clearly establishes a link between life expectancy and retirement age.

The representative added that even an increase of a few months could lead to an adjustment.

PEO general secretary Sotiroulla Charalambous said regulations were needed to govern the process but stressed that discussions must take place.

Pasydy representatives also supported the unions’ position, saying any proposed change should be discussed through social dialogue before decisions are made.

Matsas also sought to distinguish the issue from the pension reform proposal allowing people to voluntarily extend their working lives until the age of 67, saying the two should not be confused.