Where furniture becomes art: inside Majestic Interiors Salon

For the person who has everything, Majestic Interiors Salon might just be the place to find that one thing they didn’t know they needed.

As I walked through the doors of Majestic Interiors Salon in Yermasogia, Limassol, another world seemed to unfold in front of me. I was greeted by Anastasiia, who offered to show me around, and what followed was a tour that felt more like discovering a collection of carefully chosen treasures than browsing furniture for sale.

Our first encounter was with the magnificent Limbo Chandelier, designed by internationally acclaimed designer Kenneth Cobonpue, a piece so unusual that it immediately draws your eyes upwards. The sort of chandelier that brings art into your home and would undoubtedly impress your guests.

As we continued through the ground floor, Anastasiia pointed out pieces by international designers and brands, many of which are not available elsewhere in Cyprus, and a large part of the collection is already in the showroom, often as a single piece, allowing customers to see, choose and take it home without waiting for delivery.

Furniture with a story behind it

Our tour then took us downstairs, where another rather unexpected discovery awaited us, a bar from the Spencer collection by luxury furniture brand Theodore Alexander, a collection developed in collaboration with Lord Spencer and inspired by interiors and objects that have shaped his life.

Theodore Alexander is among the international brands represented at Majestic, alongside names such as Bernhardt, Global Views and John-Richard, each bringing its own approach to craftsmanship and design, from traditional furniture to contemporary decorative objects that could easily be mistaken for works of art. John-Richard in particular offers pieces that sit somewhere between furniture and decorative art.

Beautiful things for different budgets

One of the things Anastasiia was keen to explain was that Majestic is not intended to be an untouchable world of luxury reserved for a handful of customers.

“We want people to feel comfortable when they come here, whether they are looking to furnish an entire house or simply want to buy something beautiful for themselves or as a gift,” Anastasiia explained. “We have customers with different tastes and different budgets, and what matters to us is helping them find something they genuinely love.”

For those of us who occasionally struggle to find something special for a friend who appears to own everything, it is rather reassuring to know that Majestic Interiors Salon has showrooms in both Limassol and Nicosia, where you might discover an unusual gift that doesn’t look like something you have already seen in a dozen other places.

There are also beautiful carpets, including designs from French brand Toulemonde Bochart, which has developed an international reputation for treating rugs as an important part of interior design rather than simply something to cover the floor.

Taking the showroom into your home

What happens when a customer finds something they like but is unsure whether it will actually work in their home? It is a familiar dilemma, because a beautiful armchair might look perfect in a spacious showroom but feel entirely different once placed in your living room, while a chandelier that seems magnificent hanging above a display could prove either too large or too small for the space you had imagined.

Majestic offers a practical solution by allowing customers to try selected pieces in their own homes, with the team arranging to bring the item to them so they can see how it looks before making a final decision.

There is also a visual design service through which customers can send photographs of their rooms and receive suggestions showing how different pieces might fit into their existing interiors, something particularly helpful when trying to imagine a new look without committing to a purchase.

“When someone comes to us, we try to look at their home as though it were our own,” Anastasiia told me. “We don’t want to sell them something just because it looks beautiful in the showroom. We want it to look beautiful in their home, to suit their space and their lifestyle and, most importantly, we want them to be happy with what they have chosen.”

For customers undertaking larger projects, the team can also help with design consultations and selecting pieces that work together, rather than leaving them to make individual decisions without considering the overall result.

There is certainly an element of luxury at Majestic, and some of the pieces are undeniably extravagant, but there is also a warmth to the experience that makes it feel far more approachable than its impressive collections might initially suggest.

General information

Locations:

Limassol: Majestic Interiors Salon, Christaki Kranou 33, Germasogeia 4041, Limassol, Cyprus

Nicosia: Afroditis 10, Shop 3A, 360 Building, Nicosia 1060, Cyprus

Online channels: