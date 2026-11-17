This Christmas, Columbia Beach Resort invites guests to celebrate the festive season in the beautiful surroundings of Pissouri Bay, with a rich programme of experiences for the whole family. From 24 December 2026 to 1 January 2027, the award-winning five-star resort will host nine consecutive days of festive activities, bringing together fine dining, live entertainment, Christmas traditions and family celebrations. Whether planning a Christmas getaway, a festive lunch or dinner, or a longer holiday by the sea, guests will find something to enjoy every day.

Under the theme “Magical Moments by the Sea”, the resort has prepared a programme that reflects the warmth and excitement of the season. Beautifully decorated spaces, live piano music, mulled wine, roasted chestnuts and festive cocktails set the mood, while the resort’s distinctive architecture, luxurious accommodation and peaceful seaside location provide an inviting setting for a winter escape. The celebrations begin on Sunday, 6 December, with the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony, featuring children’s activities, live piano music and a special visit from Father Christmas. Festive Afternoon Tea at Eros Bar will also be available on selected dates throughout December, featuring a tempting selection of sweet and savoury creations.

From Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day, each day brings a different selection of activities and entertainment. Younger guests can enjoy Christmas cookie making, pancake decorating, family treasure hunts, festive crafts, movie screenings and special Christmas shows at the Den Kids Club. Meanwhile, live piano performances, seasonal refreshments and festive cocktails offer adults plenty of opportunities to unwind and enjoy the holiday atmosphere.

The programme also includes the much-loved “Guess the Weight of the Columbia Cake” competition on Boxing Day and a 2 km charity Santa walkathon on 30 December, inviting guests to come together in support of a good cause. With something planned for every day, families can make the most of their festive stay, combining relaxation with shared experiences. Gastronomy is another highlight of the season. On Christmas Eve, 24 December, the Oval Ballroom will host an elegant buffet dinner with live music, featuring traditional Christmas favourites, premium meat dishes, seafood specialities and festive desserts. On Christmas Day, 25 December, Atrium Restaurant will welcome families and friends for a celebratory buffet lunch, complete with live entertainment and activities for younger guests.

The culinary celebrations continue on Boxing Day, with a traditional meze lunch at Apollo Tavern and an à la carte dinner at Bacchus Restaurant. Guests who prefer a more intimate celebration can also choose specially curated Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve menus, served in the privacy of their suites.

The festivities reach their highlight on New Year’s Eve, 31 December, with an elegant evening at Atrium Restaurant. A complimentary sparkling wine reception will set the tone, followed by an elaborate buffet dinner featuring seafood delicacies, premium meat selections and an impressive array of desserts, accompanied by live music. At midnight, a spectacular fireworks display will welcome 2027, marking the start of the New Year in memorable style.

The celebrations continue on 1 January, with traditional Vasilopita at the Den Kids Club, a meze lunch at Apollo Tavern and live piano music, offering guests a relaxed and enjoyable start to the year.

With a full programme of festive experiences, distinctive gastronomy and the comfort of its luxurious suites, Columbia Beach Resort offers an ideal setting to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year by the sea. Guests can choose to join individual celebrations or extend their visit into a festive getaway, enjoying the resort’s renowned hospitality throughout the holiday period.

Early reservations are encouraged for festive dining experiences and accommodation.

For further information, call +357 25 833000 or visit www.columbiaresort.com.