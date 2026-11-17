Inspired by the atmospheric jazz lounges and legendary supper clubs of New York, a new musical experience is coming to the capital this November. Vino Cultura Wine Bar & Cellar welcomes award-winning Cypriot performer Christos Televandos for The Manhattan Sessions, a series of evenings bringing together live music, fine wine, signature cocktails and a specially curated menu.

Launching on Wednesday, November 18, the experience promises to transport guests to the golden age of Manhattan nightlife, where music, conversation and gastronomy go hand in hand.

With musical influences spanning jazz, musical theatre, cinema and pop, Televandos will present two live musical sets, performing much-loved timeless hits and creating a soundtrack for an evening of food, drinks and entertainment.

From international stages to Nicosia

With an increasingly international career, Televandos brings an impressive artistic background to the new series. Having received awards and recognition and performed at festivals across Europe, Asia and America, the Cypriot vocalist continues to build a presence on the international stage. He is currently a finalist for the Best Vocal Performance award at the World Entertainment Awards 2027.

His experience includes appearances in major musical theatre productions such as The Sound of Music, Mamma Mia! and Buddy the Elf, alongside collaborations with organisations and creative professionals from the worlds of music and theatre. For The Manhattan Sessions, he turns his attention to a repertoire inspired by the musical heritage of New York, offering guests an evening that moves between familiar classics and different musical styles.

Music, wine and gastronomy await

For the opening evening, Vino Cultura has curated a special menu inspired by the culture of New York supper clubs. At the centre of the wine selection are Champagne Deutz, also available by the glass, alongside La Crema Chardonnay and La Crema Pinot Noir.

The drinks offering extends to some of Vino Cultura’s favourite cocktails, including the Vino Old Fashioned, Classic Negroni, White Negroni and Whiskey Sour. Meanwhile, the culinary selection brings together dishes suited to a leisurely evening of dining and sharing.

Highlights include Tuna Tartare, Vino Angus Sliders, Philly Steak Ciabatta, Black Angus Rib Eye, The Godfather flatbread and Cinnamon Churros, adding a gastronomic dimension to the musical experience.

Combining live performance with a carefully selected wine and food menu, The Manhattan Sessions offers a taste of New York nightlife without leaving Nicosia.

The Manhattan Sessions — Vol. 01

Live music by Christos Televandos, featuring jazz, musical theatre, cinema and pop, alongside a special wine, cocktail and culinary menu. November 18. Vino Cultura, Nicosia. Tel: 22-676707. vinoculturawinebar.com