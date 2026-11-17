The anti-corruption authority received a complaint alleging that two judges engaged in “indecent behaviour” inside the courtroom, but closed the file as no evidence could be adduced relating to corrupt practices, it emerged on Tuesday.

Daily Politis reported on the matter, interpreting the alleged incident as one describing behaviour of an erotic nature between the two judges.

The complaint was filed anonymously to the anti-corruption authority, which carried out a preliminary examination.

The authority is duty-bound to conduct a cursory examination of all complaints. If the information provided can be corroborated, and if it has any meat to it, the authority then proceeds with a full investigation.

In this case, the information was vague, could not be corroborated, and did not point to suspected acts of corruption.

As such, it was outside the authority’s remit.

On October 15, per procedure, the authority posted a statement on its website summarising its findings on the complaint.

The statement cited allegations made to it, to the effect that “various persons of the judiciary demonstrated indecent behaviour while on the court bench”.

The person filing the complaint anonymously also claimed that the two judges had “abused their discretionary authority”.

In its statement, the authority spoke of “vague and generic” claims, as well as a total lack of evidence that might corroborate them.

“As such, it is impossible to document any act of corruption containing any element of graft, abuse of power or abuse of trust.”

Sources close to the authority told the Cyprus Mail they receive a number of frivolous complaints or complaints unrelated to the scope of their work – which is limited to investigating corruption in the broader public sector.

“Often neighbours with mundane disputes will write to us complaining about this or that. For example, someone might report their next-door neighbour for adding two bricks to the adjoining wall.”

A segment of the public has still not understood what the role of the anti-corruption is, the same sources said.