The Bank of England will probably need to raise interest rates further in 2027, over and above an increase at the next meeting ​in December, to combat inflation, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill ‌told the Financial Times.

Britain’s central bank raised interest rates to 4 per cent from 3.75 per cent in its November meeting, the first rise since August 2023. Pill told the FT ​that hike was a “significant step” towards getting monetary policy into a better ​place, but that “we have further to go.”

“My view would be we ⁠will see evidence that motivates further rises” Pill told the newspaper, referring to the ​need for rate hikes next year, given the risks of second-round effects from elevated ​energy costs. “We will do what is necessary to get inflation back to 2 per cent through time.”

British inflation, driven by second-round effects on wages caused by the Iran war, is likely to rise to around 5 per cent ​in the middle of next year, according to the BoE, which is more ​than double the central bank’s target.

Pill considered an end to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and a ‌fall ⁠in energy prices to be a “very low probability,” signalling that he is set to vote for another quarter-point increase next month, the FT said.

“My bias, for what it’s worth, is that I worry about the inflationary impact being magnified by second-round effects,” ​he told the newspaper, ​adding that he ⁠believed that the central bank should have acted sooner to combat inflation. “In my view, we waited too long.”

Markets currently price in ​90 basis points of tightening by end 2027, implying rates could ​get close ⁠to 5 per cent in 2027. Pill said these expectations were “not outrageous.”

Because of the delays in hiking borrowing costs, “the ability to be modest [in the scale of rate rises] has diminished,” he ⁠told ​the FT.

Pill signalled that he would not seek a ​third term as the bank’s chief economist when his current term ends in September 2027, according to ​the report.