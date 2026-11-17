Cyprus’ Digital Citizen app has been expanded to allow the upload of identity cards for minor children and the residence documents of foreign nationals, the deputy ministry of digital policy said on Tuesday.

These add to the documents that can already be uploaded, including ID cards, driving licences, fan cards and MOT certificates.

EU citizens and third-country nationals living in Cyprus can also add their residence permits and, where applicable, their children’s Cypriot identity cards.

The app has also introduced automatic notifications alerting users when documents are nearing expiry.

Users can replace expired digital documents immediately if renewals have already been issued.

The changes aim to simplify dealings with the state and improve access to everyday digital services.