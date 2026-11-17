Police found 19 grams of cocaine in the cell of a 35-year-old British national held over the murder of a British man in Peyia, and are examining whether she carried it on her person from the day she was arrested.

Police consider it unlikely that she obtained the drug from another person inside the detention facilities.

The woman, a permanent resident of Cyprus heralding from Scotland, is the girlfriend of the 20-year-old who has confessed to the killing.

She is one of three people in custody over the death of the 51-year-old, who was stabbed last Monday.

The others are the 20-year-old and his 42-year-old mother, who was the victim’s partner.

All three are due before the Paphos district court on Wednesday morning for renewal of their detention orders.

The victim was found at about 6.15pm in the passenger seat of a car on Vatoudion Street, with a wound to the right side of his body between the chest and abdomen; he was taken to Paphos general hospital and died at about 7.45pm.

The murder weapon has yet to been found, with the 20-year-old claiming to police he disposed of the knife at Kakoskali in Akamas, but a search there failed.

He later changed his account and said he put the knife and his clothing in a rubbish bin in Peyia.

The rubbish was collected the next day and taken to the Marathounta landfill, where subsequent searches did not recover either item.

The accounts given to police differ, for the 20-year-old and his mother said the victim frequently abused cocaine, and that there had been an altercation two days earlier.

They said that on 9 November the victim tried to stab the mother, alleging infidelity, and the son intervened; the son claims he used the same knife as the victim.

The 35-year-old told police the victim held a knife and threatened the mother, while the 20-year-old held a different knife and dealt the fatal blow.

The case investigator told the court that this contradicts the son’s version.

She said she placed the victim in her car to take him to hospital, yet panicked and left him about one kilometre from the house, after which she alerted the ambulance service.

Officers who reached the house found bloodstains and a floor that appeared to have been recently mopped.

The mother is alleged to have tried to clean the stains and to have told investigators the victim was bleeding due to cocaine use.

Police investigations into the case remain ongoing.