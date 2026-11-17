The Council of Europe has closed its monitoring of Cyprus over the case of a missing soldier whose family was not informed for years that he was dead and buried in Nicosia, the legal service announced on Tuesday.

The legal service said such a closure “is an important decision” as it means the committee considers the state has taken the necessary measures to comply.

The case concerns Christophis Pashias, a Greek Cypriot listed as missing after the 1974 Turkish invasion, who was buried in the Lakatamia cemetery, but his body was not identified at the time, so he remained on the missing persons list for 26 years.

His remains were finally exhumed and identified in 2000 and handed to his family.

The Strasbourg court found no violation of the right to life, finding that the investigation had ultimately identified the remains and established how he died.

It did find a violation of the right to respect for family life, ruling that the state had a positive obligation to inform relatives of the progress of the investigation and the location of his body in a common grave.