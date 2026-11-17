Arrivals fell 5.5 per cent as Israel and France accounted for more than half the month’s net decline

Tourist arrivals to Cyprus fell by 5.5 per cent in October, reversing September’s return to growth as fewer visitors came from Israel, France and Britain. Arrivals from Poland and Greece rose, cushioning some of the fall.

Cyprus recorded 508,301 tourist arrivals, compared with 537,744 in October 2025, according to Tuesday’s figures from the statistical service (Cystat). The total was still 10.7 per cent higher than in October 2024, when the island recorded 459,106 arrivals.

October’s drop of 29,443 arrivals more than wiped out the gain of 10,254 recorded in September, the strongest September on record. The two months together brought in 19,189 fewer arrivals than in the same period last year.

From January to October, Cyprus recorded 3,909,839 arrivals, down from 4,142,534 in the first ten months of 2025. The 5.6 per cent decline was unchanged from September to one decimal place, though the shortfall widened from 203,252 arrivals at the end of September to 232,695 at the end of October.

The ten-month total remained 4.9 per cent above the 3,727,196 arrivals recorded in the same period of 2024.

The United Kingdom remained Cyprus’ largest market, accounting for 32.4 per cent of October arrivals. British arrivals fell by 2.5 per cent to 164,512, from 168,792 last year, and were 1.2 per cent below the 166,588 recorded two years earlier.

The biggest fall in numbers came from Israel. After rising by 31.4 per cent in September, Israeli arrivals fell by 17.5 per cent in October to 49,091, down from 59,508 a year earlier. That was still more than double the 24,088 recorded in October 2024.

France recorded the steepest percentage fall among the markets listed by Cystat. Arrivals dropped by 55.8 per cent to 4,783, from 10,824 last year, and were 44.6 per cent below October 2024. It was the third month running in which French arrivals fell by at least 46 per cent year on year.

Between them, Israel and France recorded 16,458 fewer arrivals, equivalent to 56 per cent of the overall net decline.

There were just 225 arrivals between Germany and Poland, which each accounted for 7.9 per cent of the October total. German arrivals fell by 3.6 per cent to 40,295, from 41,783 last year, but remained 15.7 per cent above October 2024.

Poland went the other way, rising by 10.5 per cent to 40,070, from 36,262 a year earlier. It added more arrivals than any other market listed by Cystat and finished 8.3 per cent above its October 2024 total.

Arrivals from Greece also rose, up 9.9 per cent to 22,014, compared with 20,038 last year and 17,689 two years earlier. Sweden followed with 19,688 arrivals, down 5.4 per cent on the year but 5.2 per cent above October 2024.

Elsewhere, arrivals from Romania fell by 9.8 per cent to 13,292, while Austria recorded a steeper decline of 14.6 per cent to 12,716. Both remained above their October 2024 levels, by 1.8 per cent and 15.5 per cent respectively.

Switzerland recorded 12,280 arrivals, down 1.1 per cent from last year and almost unchanged from two years earlier. Denmark was similarly steady, rising by 1 per cent to 9,470, just below its October 2024 count of 9,537.

Arrivals from the Netherlands fell by 7.3 per cent to 8,737, leaving them 11.5 per cent below October 2024. Hungary recorded 8,517 arrivals, down 10.9 per cent on the year but 29.4 per cent above the level two years earlier.

Norway and Lebanon both recovered some ground. Norwegian arrivals rose by 12.7 per cent to 7,438, while Lebanese arrivals increased by 15.4 per cent to 2,993. Both remained below their October 2024 totals.

Countries grouped under other markets accounted for 92,405 arrivals, down 7.7 per cent from 100,128 last year, but 19.3 per cent above the 77,450 recorded two years earlier.

The decline also showed up in airport traffic. Larnaca and Paphos airports recorded 1.44 million arriving and departing passengers in October, down 3.1 per cent from a year earlier. Across the first ten months, the two airports handled 11.8 million passengers, down 2.9 per cent from 2025 but 8 per cent above the same period in 2024.

Holidays accounted for 80.4 per cent of tourist arrivals in October, compared with 81.8 per cent last year and 79.9 per cent in 2024. The share visiting friends and relatives rose to 12 per cent, from 11 per cent a year earlier, while business travel accounted for 7.4 per cent, up from 7.1 per cent last year and below the 8.1 per cent recorded two years earlier.

Cyprus residents, meanwhile, made fewer trips abroad. Cystat recorded 154,263 returns from overseas, down 2.4 per cent from 158,026 in October 2025. The total was still 12.5 per cent above the 137,095 returns recorded in October 2024.

Greece remained the most popular destination, accounting for 48,827 returns and 31.7 per cent of the total. That was down from 52,381 last year, but above the 47,990 recorded two years earlier.

Italy overtook the United Kingdom for second place, with 9,263 returns, up from 9,034 a year earlier. Returns from the United Kingdom fell by 21.4 per cent to 9,103, from 11,585 last year.

Holidays accounted for 70.8 per cent of residents’ trips abroad, up from 69.2 per cent last year and 66.5 per cent in 2024. The share travelling for business fell to 26.4 per cent, from 27.1 per cent last year and 30.8 per cent two years earlier. Studies accounted for 1.3 per cent of trips and other reasons for 1.5 per cent.