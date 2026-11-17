New regulatory developments, international investment opportunities and technological innovation took centre stage at the 12th International Funds Summit, which brought together representatives of the international investment community, fund managers, institutional investors, regulators and professionals from the wider financial services sector.

This year’s event took place at a time of significant transformation for the international investment funds market, as well as at a particularly important stage in the further development of Cyprus as an international centre for the establishment, management and administration of investment funds.

In her opening address, Maria Panayiotou, president of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA), underlined the importance of cooperation between the private and public sectors in strengthening the country’s competitiveness.

“Over the past decade, Cyprus has made substantial progress in establishing itself as a credible and competitive European jurisdiction for the establishment, management and administration of investment funds,” she said.

Panayiotou went on to describe how the industry had developed. “What was once an emerging sector has evolved into an important pillar of the country’s financial services ecosystem, supported by a comprehensive regulatory framework, an experienced professional services community and the advantages of European Union membership,” she added.

She also emphasised that the sector’s contribution extends beyond assets under management, as investment funds contribute to the diversification of the Cypriot economy, job creation and investment in areas such as renewable energy, healthcare, education, infrastructure and real estate.

Loukas Lagoudis, vice chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), emphasised the regulatory developments affecting the alternative investments sector, as well as the need for a modern supervisory framework that responds to changing market conditions.

Lagoudis pointed out that effective corporate governance is not determined by what is stated in written policies, but by how control and governance mechanisms operate in practice. He also noted that Europe needs a strong and integrated single market, which cannot be achieved merely by removing barriers, but also requires building trust.

Marios Tannousis, chief executive of Invest Cyprus, spoke about the role of investment funds in strengthening Cyprus’s international competitiveness and the country’s efforts to attract high-quality investment. “Investors are now more selective, geopolitical risks have increased, and competition between countries is becoming more intense,” he said.

Turning to Cyprus’s response, Tannousis added, “Yet, against this backdrop, Cyprus has achieved significant successes over the past four years by implementing a targeted investment attraction policy.”

He then cited Cyprus’s EU ranking and preliminary central bank figures. “Cyprus ranks seventh in the European Union and is among the leading countries worldwide in terms of foreign direct investment stock. In 2025, according to preliminary data from the Central Bank of Cyprus, foreign direct investment amounted to €11.6 billion,” he said.

The discussion on regulation focused on how Europe is adapting its framework for alternative investments, with particular emphasis on the implementation of AIFMD II and the new regime for loan origination by investment funds. The programme also covered the global economic and investment outlook in light of geopolitical developments, inflationary pressures and changing market conditions.

The financing discussions examined the maturation of Europe’s private credit market and its role in financing businesses, infrastructure and specialised investment portfolios. In private equity, the focus was on how to create value as financing costs rise, funds hold investments for longer and liquidity conditions change.

The summit also looked at how managers raise capital and distribute funds across borders as European fund jurisdictions compete for business. That cross-border focus extended to investment relations between India and Europe and the potential for Cyprus to facilitate investment in both directions. The programme also examined how artificial intelligence, technology and innovation could shape the next generation of investment funds.

Closing the summit, CIFA vice president Petros Mavrommatis spoke about the country’s ability to build on its position internationally. “Cyprus has the ambition, expertise and professional community required to continue strengthening its position as an international investment funds centre,” he said.

He ended by stressing the importance of continued cooperation.

“However, our success will depend on our ability to work together, maintain an outward-looking approach, and develop meaningful dialogue and cooperation with the international investment community,” Mavrommatis added.