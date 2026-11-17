Russian clients of Deutsche Bank used Cyprus as a “back door” into the European Union, according to leaked internal documents reported on Tuesday by the German broadcaster ZDF, which said the bank kept oligarchs and known fraudsters as customers for years.

The report draws on more than 15 million emails and internal documents released by whistleblowers in an investigation titled ‘Inside Deutsche Bank’.

The data was passed through an American lawyer to two journalists and shared with some 50 media outlets worldwide, including ZDF and Der Spiegel.

Two hundred journalists took part in the project, which was coordinated by the South African non-profit Barracuda Media with the support of the Data and Research Centre in Berlin.

Der Spiegel said most of the material came from the bank’s department handling “problem transactions and sensitive customers”, where staff recommended whether the bank should start, continue or end client relationships.

The files include emails, supervisory board minutes, compliance records and logs of employee conversations.

According to the reporting, chief executive Christian Sewing demanded greater risk tolerance, repeatedly protested against compliance recommendations and withheld problems from shareholders.

The leak alleges that Deutsche Bank identified suspicious transactions worth $600 million linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein without acting on them.

In 2020, an employee reportedly exposed a suspected money laundering network through which hundreds of millions of euros had already passed.

Control systems had flagged individual problems without connecting them, and the pattern was identified three years later.

The director responsible wrote in a memo that “our systems simply did not detect it”.

Deutsche Bank said the issues dated back many years, up to two decades, and that it had cooperated with authorities in many cases.

“We are a different bank today,” it said, citing investment in internal controls and reforms between 2019 and 2025 costing €7 billion.

It has declined to comment on past or present client relationships.

Cyprus has appeared in Deutsche Bank’s Russian business before, for in 2016 the bank ended correspondent banking with Cyprus-based RCB Bank, which denied any connection to allegations of offshore transactions of up to €2 billion.

Bloomberg reported that red flags over suspect Russian “mirror trades” emerged inside the bank in early 2014, with questions also raised by a Cypriot counterparty lender.

US and UK regulators fined the bank $630 million in 2017 over the scheme.

The island has faced similar scrutiny over other lenders, with police opening a criminal investigation into FBME Bank after BuzzFeed News reported that it handled Kremlin-linked money.

The bank, which did almost all of its business in Cyprus, drew more than $1 billion in deposits from Russian clients.

Documents showed Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov personally raised the matter with the Cyprus government after the Central Bank took control of its accounts.

A BBC Panorama investigation last month alleged that Deloitte Cyprus signed off backdated paperwork for Roman Abramovich’s companies.

Abramovich has said he took independent professional tax and legal advice and acted on it, and his lawyers deny any role in alleged tax evasion.

A separate leak from Cyprus-based corporate service provider MeritServus confirmed that companies owned by Abramovich were registered on the island and traded hundreds of millions of euros in assets.

Police told a House institutions committee on October 21 that they had opened an investigation into the management of Abramovich’s assets through Cypriot companies, expected to take about six months.

The audit oversight authority (Adeelep) insists it holds “no jurisdiction over events before it was established” in 2017, as the case dates from 2003 to 2006, though it is “gathering information” on the firm.

Former independent MP Alexandra Attalides said it was “unbelievable that the supervisory bodies were so incompetent”.

Two former directors of Blue Ocean Yacht Management, which managed Abramovich’s superyachts, are due to stand trial at the Limassol district court on November 26 over €25 million in unpaid VAT.