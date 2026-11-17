Unpaid fines for undeclared work total €73 million, the House labour committee heard during a discussion to introduce an upper limit on the increase in administrative fines imposed on such offences on Tuesday.

“For nine years, debts from fines for undeclared work have been accumulating. Today, the debts reach approximately €73 million and the government is proposing to write off €64.3 million in charges from non-payments,” said Disy MP Andreas Constantinou.

He referred to a case dating back to 2017, in which a €1,000 fine was imposed, which has not yet been paid, explaining that today, it has added up to €156,000.

“Which company or which self-employed person can pay such an amount? What actions were taken by the ministry to collect the fine before it reached this amount?” he asked, raising further questions regarding the current business activities of the employers in question.

He asked whether the companies had submitted applications to employ additional staff, as well as the number of approved applications, and the instances in which undeclared work by the same company had been seen before.

“We asked the ministry for full details, including names, but these have not been provided to us today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Direct Democracy MP Dimitris Souglis said democracy meant equality before the law, underlining that ordinary citizens who fail to pay their fines would face a prison sentence.

“It is unacceptable for there to be tens of millions – 73 million in total – in uncollected charges, taxes and fines arising from undeclared work, while those who break the law go unpunished,” he said.

He argued that those who break the law must pay the sums they owe and expressed his support for the publication of their names.

“Either there is the rule of law and democracy, or there isn’t,” he said.