Freedom Holding Corp. reported total net revenue of $910.1 million, up 81 per cent from $503.6m, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended on September 30, 2026. Net income rose 29 per cent to $46.1m from $35.7m.

Revenue growth was driven mainly by higher net insurance revenue, which rose 148 per cent to $254.8m from $102.8m, and higher interest income from margin and customer loans. Gains on securities and foreign exchange and a larger customer base also supported revenue growth.

Basic earnings per share were $0.77, up 28 per cent from $0.60, while total assets reached $16.6 billion, up 26 per cent from $13.2bn on March 31, 2026.

Timur Turlov, Founder and CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., said the group had “continued to successfully execute on our strategy during the second quarter”. He said its customer base “grew to more than 9.2m, with growth across banking, brokerage and our other business segments”, putting the net increase at “approximately 1.2m customers since March 31, 2026”.

That growth extended to brokerage, the largest contributor to the group’s net income in the quarter. The number of brokerage customers reached 907,000, up from 858,000 on March 31, 2026.

By geography, the group’s European business generated the second-largest share of brokerage revenue in the quarter. Evgenii Tiapkin, CEO of Freedom’s European business, said brokerage “remains the core of our business” and described Europe as “one of the group’s key brokerage markets”.

Tiapkin said its brokerage revenue “grew compared with the previous quarter” and that the increase “shows the progress we are making across European markets”. He added that, with these foundations in place, the business was “well positioned for our next phase of growth”.

During the quarter, Freedom Finance Europe Limited, the company behind Freedom’s European brokerage business, was one of five group entities whose long-term credit rating outlook S&P Global Ratings revised from stable to positive on September 4, 2026.

The group also continued to extend its ecosystem and international presence through acquisitions in digital assets and education technology. On July 22, 2026, it acquired Wallet Solutions OÜ, a virtual asset service provider based in Estonia, to expand its digital asset capabilities and bring crypto-asset services into the ecosystem.

On September 9, its subsidiary Freedom Kazakhstan Ltd. acquired a 60 per cent stake in Bilim Group Ltd LLP, one of the largest education technology companies in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, with plans to integrate its services into the Freedom ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Turlov said the group intended “to keep executing the plan we have set out”, which he described as “expanding our ecosystem, strengthening our balance sheet and deepening relationships with the customers who rely on us”.