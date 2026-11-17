Germany and Britain on Tuesday rejected Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby’s criticism that Ukraine’s deep strikes on Russian oil infrastructure and commercial warehouses were ineffective and risked hardening Russian resolve.

The clash laid bare a widening rift between Washington and its European allies over how Ukraine should wage the war, even as Europe and Canada have stepped in to fund arms supplies after the US stopped doing so under President Donald Trump.

Asked whether he shared Colby’s position, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said “criticising strikes like that in Russia to destroy strategic military and military-used targets” was “quite a stupid thing”.

“Instead of criticising that, we should rather criticise and talk about the terroristic strikes every night and every day on … energy, water, and heating infrastructure in Ukraine. This is kind of terrorism,” Pistorius said.

British Defence Secretary Wesley Streeting took the same line, saying those strikes “helped to degrade [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine, buying time and saving lives”.

Speaking at Nato’s Brussels headquarters, Colby likened Ukraine’s deep strike campaign to a spectacle.

“While the public conversation focuses on the spectacle of deep strikes designed to incur pain on the Russian population, our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia’s advances on the front line,” he said.

Colby was addressing a meeting of the so-called Ramstein Group of Ukraine’s military supporters at which they discussed how to supply more arms to Kyiv ahead of a harsh winter, while Russia steps up air strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The Pentagon official said the Ukrainian military had rightly focused on defending the front lines, employing a mid-range strike campaign using novel drone technologies and tactics to interdict logistics and deny Russian advances.

Ukrainian deep strikes, however, especially targeting infrastructure such as warehouses of Wildberries, the Russian equivalent of Amazon, might serve to harden the Russian population’s resistance, Colby said.

“Strikes, especially those that target civilian infrastructure such as Wildberries, have actually probably hardened the Russian public’s resolve and the Kremlin’s own willingness to escalate,” he warned.

“This is not to say that Ukraine should be forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back. Rather, what we should be clear about is that the focus of our support should be on enabling and advancing Ukraine’s ability to hold the line of battle and, where possible, make gains.”