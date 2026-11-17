Grandparents will be invited into classrooms in Paphos to share stories, traditional tales and life experiences with young children under a new educational initiative launched by Akti Centre for Studies and Research.

The programme, titled ‘Grandmothers and Grandfathers in the Classroom’, will begin on November 30 at the first primary school of Paphos and will initially operate on a pilot basis in nursery schools and the first grades of primary schools across the district.

With scientific support from Akti, the initiative aims to bring different generations together through storytelling and activities focusing on the environment, sustainability and quality of life.

The programme is based on intergenerational learning, encouraging the exchange of knowledge and experiences between people of different ages.

It aims to help children develop empathy, critical thinking and respect, while connecting lessons from the past with today’s environmental challenges.

It also offers older people an opportunity to share their knowledge, contribute to education and remain actively involved in their communities.

Akti board president Xenia Loizidou said the initiative aimed to build bridges between generations and recognise the value of older people’s experience.

Nursery schools, primary schools, grandparents and other interested older residents are invited to register their interest.

For information, contact Akti on 22 458485 or 99490069, or email [email protected]