Fans will be barred from bringing coins or alcohol into the Spyros Kyprianou arena in Limassol on Tuesday evening, as police run a heavy security operation for the EuroLeague match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Olympiacos.

The game starts at 7pm with gates opening at 5pm, physical searches and security checks will take place at every entrance, and supporters have been urged to arrive early to avoid delays.

Backpacks, alcohol, flares, firecrackers coins and any object that could be considered dangerous are prohibited, as are motorcycle helmets.

Fans may not bring or display banners of a political, racist, abusive or provocative nature, or wear clothing carrying political symbols or messages likely to cause tension.

Tuesday’s fixture follows the first Maccabi home game in Cyprus, against Hapoel Tel Aviv on Thursday last week, which police said passed without incident.

Maccabi has played its European home games in Belgrade since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, and moved them to Limassol after the EuroLeague approved the arena as its home venue for the 2026-27 season on November 4, “until further notice”.

For each Maccabi game, hundreds of officers are to be deployed, and the stadium is handed to police the day before, then kept under guard until fans and delegations have left.

Metal detectors are placed at the entrances, and anti-terrorism and intelligence services are involved.

Police have said each fixture is to be treated as a separate operation, with measures reviewed against an updated risk assessment.

Tickets are sold only online, with some 3,000 expected to go to fans travelling from Israel and about 1,500 to domestic fans.

Fans may wear their team’s shirt but cannot bring flags or banners.

Police unions have said the games would need about 500 officers, and a police source told the Cyprus Mail the cost would exceed €1 million.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris has assured MPs that Maccabi will be invoiced for the additional security.