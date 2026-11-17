Only four years ago Krasava were a club without a city, players, fans or a competitive future, having been stripped of their licence in Russia following the owner’s public criticism of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Fast forward to November 2026 and the club, created by Russian former footballer and entrepreneur Yevgeny Savin, has found a new home in Cyprus, competing in the island’s top division.

“To my knowledge, we are the only football club in the 21st century to change the country, retain its colors, retain its name, and actually show pretty strong game and bring together such a diverse crowd,” Savin, Krasava’s owner and president, told Reuters in an interview.

“This is what makes me personally very proud.”

Savin, who was a successful content creator and TV presenter in Russia after his playing career, left his home country following his public criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and moved to Cyprus.

He proceeded to copy the model he used for Krasava in Russia to recreate the team in Cyprus, buying second-division club Ypsonas near Limassol, and operating it in a similar way to a startup company.

“When we were leaving the country, we were told that we would be dead without Russia,” Savin said. “We were told, ‘You’re a small football club. You cannot exist without Russia.'”

He invested in the club, who earned promotion to the first division last year, banking on the Russian-speaking diaspora on the island that includes thousands of Russian and Ukrainian businesses, IT and tech workers among others, many of whom left following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“So we moved to Cyprus, we bought a club, and we started pretty much from scratch,” Savin said. “I’m delighted to see that we have been able to retain the name, the logo, and the colors, and three years after we relocated, we already broke into the top league.”

Krasava exclusively signed players on free transfers for the 2026-27 season, and even made a net transfer profit of 260,000 euros.

The current squad contains players with a multitude of nationalities, including Ukrainians but no Russians, while their fan base is equally diverse in the 5,500-seater Ammochostos stadium they currently play in.

“When we started our club in Russia, we brought together very diverse crowds in Russia,” Savin said. “What we are doing now is even bigger than that, because we’ve got in our stadium people from Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, and the Baltic states.”

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES

While the absence of history, tradition and a loyal and established fan base may be serious obstacles to growth, Savin said that could work to their advantage, as would the many Russian-speaking businesses based on the island and the sponsorship and investment opportunities they represent.

“We’re like a five-year-old child. We’re not competing with anybody. If you support one Cypriot team, you will be hated by the fan base of their longtime rival. This gives us a huge opportunity because nobody hates us because we have not been anybody’s rival for generations,” Savin said.

“We bring together a huge community of people who left the former Soviet Union countries. Many of them are entrepreneurs and businessmen. There are so many companies that have Russian or Russian-speaking roots in Cyprus.”

As for the future, Savin sees his team competing in Europe in a few years, and with the gradual return of Russian athletes to international sport following the lifting of a suspension by the International Olympic Committee earlier this year, that could mean facing potentially a Russian team.

“Our international ambitions are becoming more realistic day by day,” Savin said. “Now, if we are pitted against a Russian team in a European cup, I’m afraid I will not be able to personally attend such games because I publicly spoke against the war. I cannot really travel to Russia.

“There is no doubt I want to go home. I badly want to see my parents. I badly want to see again the places where I grew up. But I don’t know what the future is going to bring.”