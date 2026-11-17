Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday that a Russian drone flew over the capital Chisinau and pledged to press for further sanctions on Moscow.

“This evening several Russian drones violated our airspace, one of them over Chisinau, alarming residents,” Sandu wrote on social media.

“Russia’s war threatens all of Europe. Moldova stands for peace. We’ll keep pushing for sanctions on Moscow, standing with Ukraine and building our defence with partners.”