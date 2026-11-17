Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world’s largest container shipping line, plans to expand its operations in Cyprus and register more of its ships under the Cypriot flag, the Presidency said this week.

Alexa Aponte Vago, MSC’s chief financial officer and co-owner, outlined the plans during a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday. She said the group was fully satisfied with its presence on the island. Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis and senior MSC executives also attended.

Christodoulides thanked Aponte Vago for MSC’s longstanding support for Cypriot shipping and for the confidence it had shown in Cyprus as a place to invest. He outlined the government’s plans to improve conditions for businesses and credited targeted policies with helping the economy grow and opening up opportunities in defence and technology.

The scale of the expansion and the number of ships MSC intends to register remain undisclosed.

Much of MSC’s business on the island is run from Limassol. MSC Shipmanagement Cyprus, which the Presidency describes as the largest ship manager based in the country, employs more than 500 people, about 300 of them Cypriots. Its work ranges from arranging repairs and sourcing spare parts to monitoring fuel efficiency and supervising the construction of new ships.

MSC set up its Cyprus ship management operation in 2008. By October 2025, the company was managing more than 650 vessels, all owned by the group, according to its profile at Maritime Cyprus 2025.

The Shipping Deputy Ministry also singled out MSC Cruises for its longstanding contribution to Cypriot shipping. Passengers were already boarding the MSC Lirica in Limassol in 2022, when the ship ran a seven-night eastern Mediterranean itinerary. The cruise line is again listing departures from Limassol aboard the same ship in its winter schedule.

MSC Shipmanagement Cyprus has bought its own offices in Limassol, with an opening ceremony scheduled for 2027. Christodoulides and MSC founder Gianluigi Aponte are expected to attend.

Aponte handed ownership of the Geneva-based group to his daughter Alexa and son Diego in the final quarter of 2025. MSC announced the ownership transfer in April.