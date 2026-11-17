A 43-year-old Syrian national who confessed to killing Olga Vasilyeva told police he searched Google and ChatGPT for what perpetrators do after a murder, the Limassol permanent criminal court heard on Tuesday as he was sent to trial.

The prosecution said the man learned that “offenders scatter objects in different places” and “clean scenes with disinfectants such as Dettol and with Coca-Cola”.

He told investigators he looked for the information a few days after the killing, “once his nerves had settled”.

He is charged with premeditated murder, femicide and kidnapping with intent to murder.

He also told police he placed her body in rubbish bags and then in the boot of his car, before driving to her field in Saittas, dumping the body and pouring bleach on it.

The prosecution relied on testimony from the victim’s lawyer and friend, her son, and a neighbour who heard women’s screams coming from the defendant’s home.

It also pointed to airline tickets he bought to leave Cyprus and to the fact that he is a foreign national.

Vasilyeva, 61, was last seen on October 21 in Linopetra, where she parked her car before going to the man’s home.

Her disappearance was reported on October 28 and was first investigated as an abduction.

Neighbours had found her labrador alone and malnourished at her house, which police said was a strong indication that she had fallen victim to a crime.

Police stopped the man at Larnaca airport on October 30 as he tried to flee to Beirut.

Investigators said he bought the tickets at 5am on October 29, hours after her disappearance became public.

He confessed on October 31 and led officers from the Limassol CID to the property, where the special police unit Emak recovered the body that night.

Police said the killing followed an insult at his home and took place in an “apparent fit of rage”.

A forensic pathologist found multiple injuries to the front and back of the head caused by a blunt object.

The two had been in a relationship for about five months.

Vasilyeva’s lawyer, relaying information from her son, told police the man pressed her for €60,000 to €70,000, claiming he was responsible for a traffic accident. Police found no record of such an accident.

The man later admitted he lied to obtain money, though he put the sum at €15,000 to €20,000.

He also admitted that a necklace he gave her was fake and that he forged a certificate presenting it as jewellery worth about €10,000.

Police said banking and telecommunications data were being examined to establish whether he gained access to her funds.

On November 1, hours after he was first remanded for eight days, he was attacked by another prisoner at the Limassol detention centre and treated at hospital.

The court set the start of the hearing for January 20, 2027.