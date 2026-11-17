Only a quarter of operating hotels are fully licenced, deputy tourism minister Costas Koumis told MPs on Tuesday, warning that hotels still missing certificates would be reported.

Koumis presented the proposal to the House tourism committee, which also discussed a bill tabled by Nikos Georgiou of Disy, Chrysis Pantelides of Diko and Linos Papayiannis of Elam to extend the transitional period in which hotels and tourist accommodations can operate while securing a licence, provided they meet health and safety standards.

The deputy minister said the state had no intention of seeking another extension “unless serious weaknesses are identified in the licensing procedures”, and that even then the rules would be “much stricter”.

Hotels that miss the deadline would be reported, he said, a position already communicated to hotel associations

The share of fully licensed hotels has risen from six per cent in March 2023, which Koumis said showed that “steps have been taken forward”.

He described the issue as a problem of about two decades that became “gigantic” from 2013, when large-scale renovations and expansions followed planning incentives granted by the Anastasiades government in May of that year.

Incentives for expansion overwhelmed system

He acknowledged that the incentives were “rightly given”, but that the volume of work exposed weaknesses in the system.

The proposal was backed by the hoteliers’ association (Pasyxe), the building contractors’ federation (Stek), the travel agents’ association (Actta) and the town planning department.

The technical chamber (Etek) agreed on condition that buildings receive a visual inspection.

Georgiou, who chairs the committee, called hotel licensing “a bomb ready to explode” and said the proposal was a last attempt at compliance.

Pantelides said the message from parliament and the deputy ministry was that “time is running out”, stressing there was no justification for a hotel not having entered the licensing process “after so many years”.