Petrolina reaffirms its commitment to supporting higher education and promoting academic excellence by awarding, for the second consecutive year, a scholarship of €10,250 to a student of the Master in Business Administration (MBA) Program of the University of Cyprus. This year’s recipient is Mr. Marios Agapiou, a full-time MBA student.

The scholarship was presented by Mr. Dinos Lefkaritis, Executive Managing Director (CEO) of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd, at a ceremony held on 13 November 2026 at the University of Cyprus.

The scholarship, which contributes towards covering the tuition fees of the MBA Program, forms part of the “Petrolina Scholarships – Empowering Growth” program and reflects Petrolina’s longstanding commitment to society and its continued investment in education and the younger generation. Through initiatives such as this, the company recognises and rewards academic excellence, while creating opportunities for young people to expand their knowledge, develop their skills and enhance their professional prospects.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Dinos Lefkaritis, stated that: “Through its long-standing support for the community, Petrolina continues to enhance and reward academic excellence, strengthening education and empowering the younger generation. We are proud to offer a scholarship to an MBA student of the University of Cyprus for the second consecutive year. This year, we are pleased to support a deserving student, Mr. Marios Agapiou, contributing to his further academic and professional development.”

This initiative highlights the importance of collaboration between the academic community and the business sector, as well as the meaningful role businesses can play in supporting higher education and shaping the next generation of business leaders. Through its support of Mr. Marios Agapiou, Petrolina is contributing to the development of the knowledge, skills and leadership capabilities needed to meet the demands of today’s evolving business environment.

MBA student Mr. Marios Agapiou stated that: “I am truly honoured and grateful to receive this scholarship from Petrolina, and I sincerely thank the company and the MBA Program for their support. Through my MBA studies, I aim to combine my background in Mechanical Engineering with business knowledge and leadership skills to turn innovative ideas into practical solutions that create lasting value.”

The University of Cyprus and the MBA Program express their sincere gratitude to Petrolina, and particularly to Mr. Dinos Lefkaritis, for their generous contribution and continued commitment to supporting education and the development of the next generation of professionals.

THE MBA PROGRAM OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CYPRUS

The MBA Program of the University of Cyprus, which holds the international EFMD and AACSB quality accreditations, is recognised among the leading business administration Programs in Cyprus and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region. Its aim is to provide high-quality education in Business Administration and Finance through contemporary, innovative, and practice-oriented teaching methods, strengthening students’ knowledge, leadership capabilities, and professional prospects.