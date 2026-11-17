This autumn, breathe, exercise and stargaze all in one evening. On Saturday, December 5, Vellum Boutique Studio from Limassol temporarily finds a new home for an afternoon at the Cyprus Planetarium, on the outskirts of Nicosia.

The Pilates Under the Stars event will gather visitors for a Pilates workout session and a planetarium dome show at the venue. Guests will begin with mat-based Pilates as stars and celestial images are projected across three screens, surrounding them with the night sky and creating an atmospheric backdrop for their practice. It is a chance to stretch, strengthen and focus on movement while feeling immersed in the universe.

Once the workout is complete, the experience shifts from active to relaxing. Participants will move into the planetarium dome, where they can lie back, unwind and enjoy a show projected above them, discovering the wonders of the night sky from the comfort of their seats.

Wine and light bites will accompany this astro-themed afternoon, which begins at 5.30pm on the first Saturday of December. Participants will also receive a keepsake to take home, marking an evening that brings together wellness, astronomy and a different kind of out-of-studio experience.

Pilates Under the Stars

Pilates session by Vellum Boutique Studio under the stars, followed by a planetarium show. December 5. Cyprus Planetarium, Nicosia district. 5.30pm. €80. Bookings at @ vellumboutiquestudio_