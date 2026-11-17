Cyprus’ economy is forecast to grow by 3 per cent in 2027, down from 3.4 per cent this year, the European Commission said on Tuesday. It expects harmonised inflation to fall to 2.9 per cent from 3.9 per cent.

The Commission said higher energy prices would weigh temporarily on growth by squeezing household purchasing power. It expects growth to pick up to 3.2 per cent in 2028, with inflation easing further to 2.4 per cent.

The autumn forecast marks an upgrade from May, when the Commission pencilled in growth of 2.3 per cent this year and 2.7 per cent next year. It had also expected inflation to fall further in 2027, to 2.2 per cent. Cyprus is now forecast to grow at two and a half times the eurozone rate of 1.2 per cent next year.

Household spending and construction helped lift output by 3.2 per cent in the first half of this year. Exports of information and communication technology services and income from royalties continued to rise, while tourism receipts initially fell as the conflict in the Middle East unsettled travel demand.

Annual growth slowed to 3.1 per cent in the third quarter from 3.4 per cent in the second, according to the latest GDP figures.

The Commission expects tourist arrivals to recover fully in 2027, helping bring net services exports back to their pre-conflict average. For now, hoteliers say advance bookings for next year are running 8 to 12 per cent below comparable levels for 2026. They expect a clearer picture around the turn of the year.

A tourism recovery would help reverse this year’s drag from trade. The Commission expects net exports to add 0.7 percentage points to growth next year after subtracting the same amount in 2026. Domestic demand is forecast to contribute 2.3 points.

The Commission also expects fewer export-oriented foreign companies to move to Cyprus, while technology firms already based on the island expand into more markets.

Cuts to VAT and excise duties have cushioned the rise in energy costs. The Commission expects higher energy and transport costs to feed through to food prices.

As inflation eases next year, automatic cost-of-living adjustments are expected to help restore purchasing power. Compensation per employee is forecast to rise by 5.1 per cent, up from 3.8 per cent this year.

Household spending is projected to grow by 2.8 per cent next year, down from 4 per cent in 2026, while the household saving rate rises to 7.6 per cent from 6.3 per cent. The pay adjustments are expected to push up unit labour costs by 2.9 per cent. Unemployment is forecast to hold at 3.8 per cent before falling to 3.7 per cent in 2028.

Investment growth is forecast to slow to 2 per cent next year from 7.9 per cent this year, when higher ship registrations lifted the headline figure. Excluding ship registrations, the Commission expects investment to recover in 2027 as construction picks up following delays caused by higher costs.

The government is expected to run a surplus of 2.9 per cent of GDP this year, down from 3.6 per cent in 2025. The Commission estimates that tax reform reduced revenue by the equivalent of 0.7 per cent of GDP and that energy relief measures amounted to another 0.4 per cent.

Separately, preliminary Cystat figures put the nine-month surplus at €1.61 billion.

The Commission expects the full-year surplus to widen to 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2027 and 3.3 per cent in 2028. Wage indexation will take full effect next year, when extra defence spending financed by EU loans under the Security Action for Europe programme is also expected to begin.

The surpluses are helping bring down public debt, which fell from a peak of 114 per cent of GDP in 2020 to 52.3 per cent at the end of 2025. The Commission expects it to fall to 40.6 per cent of GDP next year and 35.1 per cent in 2028.

The higher oil import bill and rising profit transfers abroad by foreign-owned companies are weighing on the current account. Its deficit is forecast to narrow from 10.3 per cent of GDP this year to 9.5 per cent in 2027 and 8.4 per cent in 2028.

Finally, the Commission warned that further disruptions to world trade could hurt shipping, while regional instability and Cyprus’ reliance on imported energy remain risks to the outlook.