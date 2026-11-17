Sony fought off a London lawsuit worth almost £2 billion that alleged the PlayStation maker’s “monopoly position” inflated prices for digital games, after a tribunal dismissed the claim in its entirety.

The Japanese conglomerate was accused of abusing its dominant position by requiring digital games and add-ons for its console to be bought and sold only via its PlayStation Store, making prices higher than for physical games.

Sony, however, said it had “invested years and billions” in an integrated gaming platform that benefits consumers in a competitive market, where rivals Nintendo and Microsoft’s Xbox use similar models.

London’s Competition Appeal Tribunal dismissed the claim in its entirety on Tuesday after a trial which began in March, ruling that the claimant class had failed to establish that Sony infringed competition law.

Neither Sony nor the lawyers representing the class action immediately responded to a request for comment.

The case was the third against a major tech company to go to trial since the start of 2025 as Britain’s burgeoning class action-style regime builds momentum.

Lawyers representing the claimant class told the CAT in March: “Sony can and does set the retail prices … without facing any retail competition for digital content. It allows it to obtain monopoly profits from digital distribution.”

But Sony, which sold eight million PlayStation 5 consoles globally between October and December, said the lawsuit amounted to arguing that third parties should be allowed to set up a store for the PlayStation and “free-ride” on Sony’s investments.

Its lawyers also argued the margin Sony earns on sales of games and additional content is not excessive, saying the lawsuit ignores the company’s costs and the value of its brand.