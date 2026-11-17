The proceedings in the private prosecution against five defendants in the Thanasis Nicolaou case were on Tuesday postponed until January.

The hearing was postponed following a request by the legal service, which demanded time to present witness material requested by the defence during the previous proceedings, with the court ordering that this be done by December 1.

Next Monday, November 23, the written testimony of Thanasis’ mother, Andriana Nicolaou, is expected to be presented, who will be the first to be called during the hearing.

The court called on both sides to be prepare for the hearing of the case, within January 2027, while indicating to the prosecution authority that in addition to Nicolaou’s mother, criminal investigators Thanasis Athanasiou, Lambros Pappas and Antonis Alexopoulos needed to prepare to testify.

The private prosecutions concern the ongoing case surrounding Thanasis’ death in 2005 when he was serving in the national guard.

His death was initially ruled a suicide, but subsequent investigations revealed he had been strangled, leading to renewed scrutiny of the original police investigation and forensic examination.

The indictment includes forensic doctor Panicos Stavrianos, former Limassol police director Andreas Iatropoulos, former Limassol CID head Nicos Sofocleous, former rural police head Christakis Nathanael and former Platres police station head Christakis Kapiliotis.