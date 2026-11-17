The UN human rights chief voiced reservations on Tuesday about the human rights risks posed by a plan by five European countries to send rejected asylum seekers to a deportation hub in Rwanda.

Volker Turk said he has not yet seen the draft proposal but that his office was “concerned about the human rights risks raised by the proposed transfer of people from five European Union countries to Rwanda, where they have no genuine connection and which has its own set of human rights challenges.”

He called instead for a “comprehensive approach to migration governance anchored in human rights”.