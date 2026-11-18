A 76-year-old British man living in Paphos has lost more than €231,000 after being duped by fraudsters posing as well-known golfers, police said on Wednesday.

The man told police he first contacted the individuals in January 2025 through social media and email, believing they were professional golfers from his home country.

The accounts were fake. Following their instructions, he transferred money from his bank accounts to unknown accounts abroad.

The scammers also sent him links purporting to come from foreign financial institutions.

These showed fictitious deposits, currency conversions into cryptocurrency and supposed investment profits.

Police urged the public to deal only with licensed companies and approved advisers, and to verify the identity of anyone offering investment opportunities.