Two cars were completely destroyed in separate fires in Limassol and the Nicosia district in the early hours of Wednesday, with police investigating the causes of both incidents.

The first fire broke out at around 1.10am in Limassol, involving a vehicle belonging to a 45-year-old man that was parked in an open-air car park.

According to police, firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

A second fire broke out at around 4.15am in Paliometocho, in the Nicosia district, involving a car parked outside a residence.

Firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the fire, although the vehicle was also completely destroyed.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation, with Limassol and Nicosia CID continuing their respective inquiries on Wednesday.