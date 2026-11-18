The Child’s House has received 562 new referrals so far in 2026, compared with 528 throughout 2025, Hope For Children (HFC) said on Wednesday.

On the European Day for the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to preventing child sexual abuse and supporting victims.

HFC runs prevention programmes in schools and operates the Child’s House for Social Welfare Services.

In the past year, it has prioritised training for professionals working with children to help them identify signs of sexual violence and respond effectively.

Training also addresses the sexual development and education of children and teenagers, leveraging over a decade of experience.

HFC urged Cypriot media to adhere to responsible reporting on child sexual abuse, aligning with the Council of Europe’s 2026 theme on ethical journalism.

Journalists are advised to weigh the public interest against potential harm to the child, as protecting identity extends beyond names to include images and personal details.

The organisation called for media to avoid sensationalism and language that could stigmatise or blame children for their abuse.

HFC’s executive director, Andria Neocleous, emphasised that responsible reporting and information on support services could encourage families to seek help.