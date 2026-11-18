President Nikos Christodoulides could barely contain his excitement after Sasha Vezenkov scored a remarkable three-pointer to send Olympiacos’ basketball clash against Maccabi Tel Aviv into overtime.

The Bulgarian forward’s dramatic shot sparked an enthusiastic reaction from the Cyprus president, who celebrated wildly, seemingly unable to believe what he had just witnessed.

The thrilling EuroLeague encounter, played at the Spyros Kyprianou Arena in Limassol on Tuesday night, eventually ended in a 97-95 victory for Olympiacos, thanks to a last-second three-pointer from Cory Joseph in overtime.

Vezenkov, who finished with 37 points and nine rebounds, had forced overtime with an extraordinary three-pointer from near the halfway line at the end of regulation, with just 1.4 seconds remaining when Olympiacos regained possession.

Maccabi appeared to have secured victory after taking a 95-91 lead with 28 seconds remaining in overtime. However, Evan Fournier narrowed the gap with a three-pointer before Joseph sealed the win with another shot from beyond the arc at the buzzer.

The victory was Olympiacos’ ninth in 12 EuroLeague games, keeping the Greek side at the top of the standings.