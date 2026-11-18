The electricity interconnection between Cyprus and Greece (GSI) is expected to be among the issues discussed at the fourth Cyprus-Greece Intergovernmental Summit in Nicosia on Wednesday, alongside closer bilateral cooperation on artificial intelligence, civil protection and coordination on European affairs.

The summit, chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will bring together 24 ministers and deputy ministers from the two governments, 11 from Cyprus and 13 from Greece.

Speaking on Tuesday, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said this year’s discussions would focus particularly on the use of artificial intelligence across all areas of governance, with the two countries exchanging expertise and best practices.

The issue is particularly relevant for Cyprus following the Council of Ministers’ recent approval of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2026–2032.

Civil protection will also feature prominently, with discussions focusing on preventing and responding to natural disasters, improving operational readiness and protecting citizens.

The agenda covers a broad range of other areas, including foreign policy, justice and public order, health, education, employment and skills, shipping, tourism, culture and digital governance.

The Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), the planned electricity link between Cyprus and Greece, is also expected to be discussed.

Another important aspect of the summit will be coordination on European affairs, particularly in relation to Cyprus’ presidency of the Council of the European Union during the first half of 2026 and Greece’s upcoming presidency in the second half of 2027.

The programme includes a private meeting between Christodoulides and Mitsotakis, bilateral meetings between ministers and deputy ministers, and a plenary session chaired by the two leaders.

Memoranda of cooperation and agreements are expected to be signed on the sidelines of the summit, while a joint declaration outlining shared priorities and the next steps in bilateral cooperation will be issued at the conclusion of the proceedings.

The two leaders will subsequently hold a joint press conference.

Letymbiotis described the summit as confirmation of the “new momentum in the strategic relationship between Cyprus and Greece”, saying its institutionalisation had established a stable framework for joint policymaking, exchanging expertise and implementing concrete initiatives.

The intergovernmental summit was established following an initiative by Christodoulides, agreed with Mitsotakis in March 2023.