Three Addis Ababa trade and investment events open to Cyprus firms

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has informed local businesses of three trade, investment and industry events scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2027, offering opportunities to establish commercial contacts and explore potential partnerships.

The programme includes the 16th Ethio Chamber International Trade Fair, which will run from February 3 to 7, 2027, at the Addis Ababa Exhibition Centre in Meskel Square.

The fair is intended to help companies explore the Ethiopian market and connect with potential trade and investment partners.

The second event, HortiFlora Ethiopia 2027, an international horticulture and floriculture trade fair, will take place from March 23 to 25 at the Addis International Convention Centre.

The exhibition will bring together growers, buyers and suppliers operating in the flowers, fruit, vegetables and herbs sectors.

The third event is Invest in Ethiopia 2027, a high-level business forum scheduled for April 1 and 2.

It will bring together government representatives, investors and development partners for sector-focused discussions and business matchmaking meetings, with participation available by invitation.

Keve said the events offered Cypriot companies opportunities to showcase their products and services, establish contacts with Ethiopian and international businesses, and explore cooperation in trade, investment and technology.

Businesses interested in participating are encouraged to review the event information and consider the opportunities available.

Further details and links to the individual events are included in an accompanying document.

For additional information, companies can contact the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.