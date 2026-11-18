The Cyprus Real Estate Agents Association (Skek) has called for an urgent change to the law, accusing the industry’s watchdog of abusing its powers by using the threat of disciplinary proceedings to intimidate estate agents who criticise it.

The Real Estate Agents Registration Council said on Monday it had filed a police complaint over alleged ties between estate agents and firms operating under the same business names in the occupied areas of Cyprus. It said it had looked into the alleged links and was considering disciplinary proceedings against those involved.

In the same statement, the council rejected earlier allegations of abuse of power, saying it was carrying out its duties as the industry regulator. It also dismissed claims of intimidation during its elections, saying voting was by secret ballot under the supervision of the Interior Ministry.

Skek said the prospect of disciplinary action raised questions about how the council handles complaints. It argued that the current system leaves the same body acting as “investigator, prosecutor and judge”, and warned that agents who speak out could face proceedings that put their licences at risk.

Under the Real Estate Agents Law, the council arranges for suspected disciplinary offences to be investigated and decides whether to impose sanctions. If an investigation finds a case to answer, the agent must be informed in writing and given a chance to be heard in person or through a lawyer. The council can suspend an annual licence for up to five years or remove an agent from the register.

Skek asked the Interior Ministry to say whether its representatives on the council knew about and approved Monday’s statement.

It also urged the minister to submit an amending bill to the House of Representatives for urgent consideration. The association wants the law to separate the investigation, prosecution and hearing of disciplinary cases and to guarantee that those deciding them are independent and impartial.

Skek also accused the council of reviving earlier allegations that estate agents had been involved in property sales in the occupied areas. It said the agents concerned categorically denied the claims and that the council had presented no new evidence.