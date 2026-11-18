Cyprus’ industrial production increased by 1.2 per cent in September 2026 compared with August, recording its strongest monthly improvement since July, although output remained below the level recorded a year earlier, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The increase followed a particularly weak August, when industrial production fell by 1.8 per cent month-on-month, marking a partial recovery for the island’s industrial sector.

However, the annual comparison remained negative, with industrial production declining by 1.6 per cent in September compared with the same month in 2025.

The figures from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, indicate that Cyprus experienced a mixed performance over the past six months, with monthly fluctuations and a deterioration in annual output towards the end of the summer.

Industrial production had increased by 1.8 per cent year-on-year in April 2026 and by 2.4 per cent in May, before slowing to growth of just 0.1 per cent in June and 0.6 per cent in July.

The trend reversed in August, when output contracted by 3.4 per cent compared with the same month in 2025, followed by a smaller annual decline of 1.6 per cent in September.

On a monthly basis, production remained unchanged in April before falling by 0.4 per cent in May and 1.2 per cent in June.

It recovered by 0.5 per cent in July, before the 1.8 per cent decline in August and subsequent 1.2 per cent rebound in September.

Across the European Union, industrial production increased by 0.5 per cent month-on-month in September, while the euro area recorded a more modest rise of 0.2 per cent.

This represented a reversal of the previous month’s performance, when production had fallen by 0.3 per cent across the EU and by 0.5 per cent in the euro area.

Despite the monthly improvement, the annual picture remained weaker, with industrial production declining by 0.8 per cent across the EU and 1.5 per cent in the euro area in September compared with September 2025.

Among EU member states, Denmark recorded the strongest monthly increase, at 3.7 per cent, followed by Poland with 2.9 per cent, while the Czech Republic and Slovakia both recorded increases of 2.7 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Ireland experienced the largest monthly contraction, with industrial production falling by 5.5 per cent.

Luxembourg followed with a decline of 3.8 per cent, while Romania recorded a decrease of 2.6 per cent.

The annual comparison also revealed considerable differences between member states.

The largest declines were recorded in Ireland, where industrial production fell by 19.1 per cent, followed by Bulgaria with 8.9 per cent and Romania with 6.3 per cent.

The Netherlands recorded the strongest annual increase, at 8.8 per cent, followed by Hungary with 8.2 per cent, while Lithuania and Malta both recorded annual growth of 7.1 per cent.

Looking at the different industrial sectors, the EU’s monthly improvement was mainly supported by intermediate goods and durable consumer goods.

Production of intermediate goods increased by 0.8 per cent across the EU in September, while durable consumer goods rose by 1.2 per cent.

Non-durable consumer goods also recorded a modest increase of 0.3 per cent, while capital goods production remained unchanged.

Energy production, however, declined by 1.1 per cent, the report from Eurostat showed.

In the euro area, intermediate goods production increased by 0.7 per cent and durable consumer goods by 1.3 per cent.

Capital goods output remained stable, while non-durable consumer goods declined by 0.4 per cent and energy production fell by 1.7 per cent.

The annual figures showed a more pronounced divergence between different industrial activities.

Across the EU, production of intermediate goods increased by 1.1 per cent, capital goods by 1 per cent, energy by 0.8 per cent and durable consumer goods by 1.5 per cent.

However, non-durable consumer goods production fell by 6.1 per cent, representing the weakest performance among the main industrial groupings.

The euro area recorded a similar pattern, with intermediate goods increasing by 0.4 per cent, energy by 0.7 per cent, capital goods by 0.3 per cent and durable consumer goods by 1.6 per cent.

Non-durable consumer goods production registered a considerably sharper annual decline of 7.5 per cent.