A data protection oversight authority in the home state of Deutsche Bank’s Frankfurt headquarters said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation following a massive leak of internal records at the German lender.

The office of the commissioner for data protection in Hesse, Alexander Rossnagel, said in a statement that he was investigating whether Deutsche Bank had appropriate data protection measures in place and whether the leak was reported in a timely fashion.

“In addition, I am investigating whether Deutsche Bank promptly notified the affected individuals,” Rossnagel said, adding that he had requested further information and documents from Deutsche Bank.

Responding to news of the probe’s launch, which was first reported by German newspaper Handelsblatt, Deutsche Bank told Reuters it had proactively informed the appropriate authorities about the leak.

The data watchdog’s investigation follows a slew of reports this week about a leak of 15 million internal records that renewed scrutiny of the German lender’s past dealings with clients including Russian oligarchs, US President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Deutsche Bank has said the matters in the various ​reports “date back many years”, and that the bank had since strengthened its controls. But the leak has dealt a blow to Deutsche Bank’s reputation and sent its share price tumbling.

As part of the leak coverage, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank had inadvertently sent a Trump tax document to another client’s accountant in 2017 when the president was a Deutsche Bank client during his ​first term in office.

Asked during a trip to Manila about the error, Trump said the bank should not have disclosed it.

“They shouldn’t have done it. It’s illegal for them to do it,” Trump said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on Trump’s reaction.