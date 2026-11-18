Two men accused of plotting to kill twin brothers on holiday in Cyprus for a reported €87,000 bounty declined to answer the charges on Wednesday, after their lawyers told a court that part of the prosecution evidence had not been handed over.

The Irish and Norwegian suspects, aged 33 and 35, appeared before the Famagusta permanent criminal court for the first time since their case was referred from the district court.

Their lawyers said they could not enter an admission or denial until they had the full witness file.

Efstathios Efstathiou, who represents the Irish suspect, said his client “is not in a position to answer”, informing the court the defence had examined the material and “found that there is evidence missing”.

He said a formal request for the outstanding material would be sent to prosecutors.

Loizos Neophytou, who appears for the Norwegian with Marinos Kaoulas, said the remaining file still amounted to “essential witness material” but was incomplete.

The court set the next hearing for December 14 and ordered the defendants to remain in custody until then.

Both men face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, participation in a criminal syndicate, and money laundering.

Three men were arrested on 27 August, and five Swedish nationals were arrested later in Paphos.

Six of the eight were deported before the case was registered, leaving only the Irish and Norwegian suspects in the indictment.

Police told the court during earlier detention hearings that the inquiry began when Danish authorities spotted a Signal user called “Sponge Jobb” seeking hitmen in a Swedish language group.

The advertisement offered 650,000 kroner, about €87,000, and said a weapon and motorcycle would be provided.

A Danish undercover officer posed as an interested killer, where according to police, the organiser claimed to have “a job in Cyprus” involving twins on holiday and said Cypriot authorities had been bribed to stay away.

The officer flew to Cyprus on 24 August and was kept under surveillance by local police.

Police said he was sent to Larnaca and Ayia Napa to collect cash, including €200 and later €1,000 in €50 notes.

Officers watching a collection point saw the Irish suspect, whom they identified by his black shorts, slippers and a distinctive tattoo that matched a video and photograph sent to the officer.

The twins were named by the Liverpool Echo as Jamie and Aaron Small, former wrestlers from Liverpool, their whereabouts remain unclear, and Merseyside police and Interpol are helping to search for them.

Irish security sources have told a joint media investigation that people close to the Kinahan organised crime group may have commissioned the alleged killings.

After his arrest the Irish suspect denied involvement, claiming to police he had followed instructions from the Norwegian, whom he met in Cyprus, and received €200 for his part.

Police told the court the Norwegian has convictions dating to 2022 for weapons, drugs, threats, extortion and bodily harm, and is wanted in Denmark to serve a prison sentence.

Video footage recovered from his mobile phones showed handguns, a cannabis farm and a man threatening two individuals on the ground with a gun pointed to their heads.